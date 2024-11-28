Pujara Backs Unchanged Indian Pace Trio for Second Test

Cheteshwar Pujara is in favor of maintaining India's current bowling lineup for the next Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match against Australia, set to take place next week. The formidable pace trio, including Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Harshit Rana, were instrumental in India's commanding 295-run victory in Perth.

In the match, Bumrah emerged as the key player, while Siraj and Rana effectively executed the team's strategy, securing a historic win in one of cricket's most intense rivalries. However, with the upcoming challenge of playing in Adelaide, there is speculation about potential changes in the bowling squad, especially after Rana's visible struggle during the second innings.

Pujara, however, holds firm in keeping the same lineup, dismissing the idea of including Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, or Akash Deep. Pujara praises Rana's focus on length and bounce and highlights Washington Sundar's all-round capabilities as essential for the second Test's strategy. As Sundar blends his batting prowess with his bowling, Pujara believes he could play a crucial role in Adelaide.

