Left Menu

Pujara Backs Unchanged Indian Pace Trio for Second Test

Cheteshwar Pujara advocates retaining India's bowling lineup for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia, citing the dominant pace trio's success in the first Test. Despite Harshit Rana's mixed performance, Pujara emphasizes their collective strength and Washington Sundar's dual role as decisive for the team's strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 22:55 IST
Pujara Backs Unchanged Indian Pace Trio for Second Test
Team India (Photo: BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cheteshwar Pujara is in favor of maintaining India's current bowling lineup for the next Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match against Australia, set to take place next week. The formidable pace trio, including Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Harshit Rana, were instrumental in India's commanding 295-run victory in Perth.

In the match, Bumrah emerged as the key player, while Siraj and Rana effectively executed the team's strategy, securing a historic win in one of cricket's most intense rivalries. However, with the upcoming challenge of playing in Adelaide, there is speculation about potential changes in the bowling squad, especially after Rana's visible struggle during the second innings.

Pujara, however, holds firm in keeping the same lineup, dismissing the idea of including Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, or Akash Deep. Pujara praises Rana's focus on length and bounce and highlights Washington Sundar's all-round capabilities as essential for the second Test's strategy. As Sundar blends his batting prowess with his bowling, Pujara believes he could play a crucial role in Adelaide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024