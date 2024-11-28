Injury Woes Loom Over Liverpool's Premier League Battle with Manchester City

Liverpool is grappling with injury challenges ahead of their much-anticipated Premier League showdown against Manchester City. Concerns have arisen over the fitness of central defender Ibrahima Konate, following a stellar 2-0 win against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Manager Arne Slot is worried about Konate, a crucial figure in Liverpool's defense, which has held opponents to just eight goals in 12 Premier League matches. Konate, a former RB Leipzig star, appeared to hurt his knee, while Conor Bradley, who performed impressively against Real's Kylian Mbappe, seemed to suffer a hamstring issue.

Despite these challenges, Slot's squad boasts an impressive 15 wins from 17 matches in all competitions, even as they battle injuries to notable players such as Alisson, Diogo Jota, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

