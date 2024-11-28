Left Menu

Injury Woes Loom Over Liverpool's Premier League Battle with Manchester City

Liverpool faces injury concerns with central defender Ibrahima Konate and right back Conor Bradley before their Premier League clash with Manchester City. Manager Arne Slot remains optimistic as the team's performance has been strong despite previous injuries to key players, maintaining an impressive record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 23:11 IST
Injury Woes Loom Over Liverpool's Premier League Battle with Manchester City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Liverpool is grappling with injury challenges ahead of their much-anticipated Premier League showdown against Manchester City. Concerns have arisen over the fitness of central defender Ibrahima Konate, following a stellar 2-0 win against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Manager Arne Slot is worried about Konate, a crucial figure in Liverpool's defense, which has held opponents to just eight goals in 12 Premier League matches. Konate, a former RB Leipzig star, appeared to hurt his knee, while Conor Bradley, who performed impressively against Real's Kylian Mbappe, seemed to suffer a hamstring issue.

Despite these challenges, Slot's squad boasts an impressive 15 wins from 17 matches in all competitions, even as they battle injuries to notable players such as Alisson, Diogo Jota, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

