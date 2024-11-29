Left Menu

Kiwi Collapse: New Zealand Bowled Out for 348 Against England

New Zealand's first innings ended at 348 against England on the second day of their first test match in Christchurch. Key performers for England were Brydon Carse and Shoaib Bashir, each taking four wickets. Kane Williamson led New Zealand's batting with a score of 93.

In a gripping start to the test series, New Zealand's early collapse was sealed with their dismissal at 348 runs in their first innings against England in Christchurch, early on the second day of play. The visitors were keen to capitalize on the advantageous start.

England's bowling attack, led by seamer Brydon Carse with figures of 4-64, and spinner Shoaib Bashir, who took 4-69, proved too formidable for the Kiwi batsmen. Their combined efforts stifled New Zealand's efforts to post a more daunting total.

Amidst the struggle, Kane Williamson emerged as New Zealand's top scorer, contributing a solid 93 runs to his team's tally, but unfortunately, that wasn't enough to steer the hosts toward a more competitive stance.

