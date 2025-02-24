Brydon Carse Ruled Out: Rehan Ahmed Joins England Squad for Champions Trophy

England cricketer Brydon Carse has been sidelined from the ICC Men's Champions Trophy after suffering a toe injury, according to a statement by the International Cricket Council (ICC). As a result, spinner Rehan Ahmed will take Carse's place in the squad.

Carse, who performed in the team's recent five-wicket loss against Australia, managed to take one wicket but faced challenges on the field by conceding 69 runs over his seven-over spell. His absence from training on Monday at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore was due to a blister, impacting his left foot.

Rehan Ahmed, with a record of 10 wickets in five ODI innings, is poised to bolster the English side. The team, currently third in Group B, aims to secure a victory against Afghanistan this Wednesday to improve their standings behind South Africa and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)