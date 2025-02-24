Left Menu

Brydon Carse Ruled Out: Rehan Ahmed Joins England Squad for Champions Trophy

Brydon Carse is out of the Champions Trophy due to injury. Rehan Ahmed replaces him in the England cricket squad as announced by the ICC. Carse missed training because of a blister, and Ahmed joins the team as England prepares to face Afghanistan in Lahore, Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:00 IST
Brydon Carse Ruled Out: Rehan Ahmed Joins England Squad for Champions Trophy
Brydon Carse

England cricketer Brydon Carse has been sidelined from the ICC Men's Champions Trophy after suffering a toe injury, according to a statement by the International Cricket Council (ICC). As a result, spinner Rehan Ahmed will take Carse's place in the squad.

Carse, who performed in the team's recent five-wicket loss against Australia, managed to take one wicket but faced challenges on the field by conceding 69 runs over his seven-over spell. His absence from training on Monday at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore was due to a blister, impacting his left foot.

Rehan Ahmed, with a record of 10 wickets in five ODI innings, is poised to bolster the English side. The team, currently third in Group B, aims to secure a victory against Afghanistan this Wednesday to improve their standings behind South Africa and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025