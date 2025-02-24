Brydon Carse Ruled Out: Rehan Ahmed Joins England Squad for Champions Trophy
Brydon Carse is out of the Champions Trophy due to injury. Rehan Ahmed replaces him in the England cricket squad as announced by the ICC. Carse missed training because of a blister, and Ahmed joins the team as England prepares to face Afghanistan in Lahore, Pakistan.
England cricketer Brydon Carse has been sidelined from the ICC Men's Champions Trophy after suffering a toe injury, according to a statement by the International Cricket Council (ICC). As a result, spinner Rehan Ahmed will take Carse's place in the squad.
Carse, who performed in the team's recent five-wicket loss against Australia, managed to take one wicket but faced challenges on the field by conceding 69 runs over his seven-over spell. His absence from training on Monday at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore was due to a blister, impacting his left foot.
Rehan Ahmed, with a record of 10 wickets in five ODI innings, is poised to bolster the English side. The team, currently third in Group B, aims to secure a victory against Afghanistan this Wednesday to improve their standings behind South Africa and Australia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi's Strategic Tariff Play: Balancing Trade Ties with the U.S.
Two events of Mahakumbh & Aero India show are materialising PM Modi's slogan of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi': Rajnath Singh at Aero India.
Modi's Nuclear Policy Shift: A Strategic U-turn?
Rohit Sharma: A Masterclass in ODI Batting
PM Modi Engages Students in Stress-Free Exam Talk