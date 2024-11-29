Harry Brook's Century Rescues England in Christchurch Thriller

In a thrilling display at the first Test in Christchurch, Harry Brook's spectacular century resurrected England's fortunes on day two. Driving them to within just 29 runs of New Zealand's initial tally of 348, England closed the day at 319 for five, with renewed vigor in the three-match series.

England faced adversity early, tottering at 71-4, but Brook and Ollie Pope forged a critical 151-run partnership. Their efforts not only halved the deficit but were bolstered by New Zealand's fielding errors. However, Glenn Phillips' stunning catch saw Pope exit at 77, leaving Brook to continue his innings.

Dominating the pitch, the 25-year-old Brook reached 132 runs, steering England's comeback. As day two concluded, his unbeaten 132 with captain Ben Stokes provided a beacon of hope for the visitors. They aim to capitalize on this momentum and pressurize the hosts further in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)