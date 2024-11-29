Chess Titans: Gukesh and Liren Draw in Crucial Fourth Round
Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh and Ding Liren played a strategic draw in the fourth round of the World Chess Championship. Both players are tied on points, with Gukesh becoming the youngest challenger in history. Liren had surprises in store, but Gukesh countered effectively.
In a high-stakes match on Friday, Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren ended in a strategic stalemate during the fourth round of the World Chess Championship.
After 42 moves, the two chess giants decided to split the point, each securing two points halfway through the 14-round contest. The renowned Viswanathan Anand participated in the match opening.
Gukesh, a young prodigy at 18, is the youngest ever challenger for the prestigious title. He demonstrated resilience against Liren's tactic, maintaining balance despite a slightly disadvantageous opening.
