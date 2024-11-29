Left Menu

Chess Titans: Gukesh and Liren Draw in Crucial Fourth Round

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh and Ding Liren played a strategic draw in the fourth round of the World Chess Championship. Both players are tied on points, with Gukesh becoming the youngest challenger in history. Liren had surprises in store, but Gukesh countered effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:49 IST
Chess Titans: Gukesh and Liren Draw in Crucial Fourth Round
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a high-stakes match on Friday, Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren ended in a strategic stalemate during the fourth round of the World Chess Championship.

After 42 moves, the two chess giants decided to split the point, each securing two points halfway through the 14-round contest. The renowned Viswanathan Anand participated in the match opening.

Gukesh, a young prodigy at 18, is the youngest ever challenger for the prestigious title. He demonstrated resilience against Liren's tactic, maintaining balance despite a slightly disadvantageous opening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024