Luis Enrique's Optimism Amid PSG's Champions League Struggles

Despite Paris Saint-Germain's struggles in the Champions League, coach Luis Enrique remains optimistic about the team's progress. Currently in 25th place, PSG has faced a series of setbacks, including a recent 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich, their third loss in five matches.

The team has struggled with goalkeeping issues and a weak offensive line, managing only three goals so far this season. Enrique, however, is hopeful, attributing the unenviable table position to mere misfortune and expressing confidence in eventual improvement.

Enrique acknowledged potential past mistakes and emphasized the importance of learning from defeats. Decisions loom regarding goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and forward Randal Kolo Muani, while a fully fit Gonçalo Ramos could see a return to the starting lineup against Nantes.

