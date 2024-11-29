Left Menu

Luis Enrique's Optimism Amid PSG's Champions League Struggles

Coach Luis Enrique remains optimistic about Paris Saint-Germain's progress despite their current low standing in the Champions League. With issues in goalkeeping and a struggling attack, Enrique hints at potential changes while maintaining confidence in his team's ability to improve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-11-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Despite Paris Saint-Germain's struggles in the Champions League, coach Luis Enrique remains optimistic about the team's progress. Currently in 25th place, PSG has faced a series of setbacks, including a recent 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich, their third loss in five matches.

The team has struggled with goalkeeping issues and a weak offensive line, managing only three goals so far this season. Enrique, however, is hopeful, attributing the unenviable table position to mere misfortune and expressing confidence in eventual improvement.

Enrique acknowledged potential past mistakes and emphasized the importance of learning from defeats. Decisions loom regarding goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and forward Randal Kolo Muani, while a fully fit Gonçalo Ramos could see a return to the starting lineup against Nantes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

