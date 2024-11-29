Left Menu

PT Usha Demands Explanation Over Abrupt Golf Election Postponement

PT Usha, president of the Indian Olympic Association, requests an explanation from the Indian Golf Union's chief, Brijinder Singh, over the abrupt postponement of IGU elections. Singh delayed the elections citing the resignation of Returning Officer OP Garg, which Garg denies. Usha warns strict action might follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 22:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a stern move, PT Usha, the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), has demanded clarity from Brijinder Singh, the head of India's golf national federation, concerning the unexpected postponement of federation elections. Originally set for December 15, the elections were put on indefinite pause by Singh, citing the resignation of Returning Officer OP Garg.

Garg, however, contradicts Singh's assertion, stating he did not step down. Usha's letter draws attention to the High Court rulings, which mandate that the electoral process, once started, should remain uninterrupted. She has ordered Singh to submit a detailed account by Monday, otherwise risking the establishment of an ad hoc body to oversee the elections.

The controversial delay reportedly followed Garg's rectified decision, which had originally banned five state golf associations from participating but was later overturned. Usha maintains that Singh's decision directly contradicts prior agreements and could face strict measures if no satisfactory explanation is provided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

