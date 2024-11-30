Josh Hazlewood's Absence Sparks Change in Australian Test Squad

In a significant blow to Australia's cricket team, pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the upcoming second Test against India due to a 'low grade left side' injury.

Cricket Australia made the announcement on Saturday, confirming Hazlewood's absence just days before the day-night match begins on December 6. This comes as a setback for Australia, which is already trailing 0-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series following a heavy defeat in the first Test.

The team has called up uncapped pacers Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett to the squad, while Scot Boland remains an option to replace Hazlewood. Despite his injury, Hazlewood will stay with the team to prepare for the remainder of the series.

