Josh Hazlewood's Absence Sparks Change in Australian Test Squad
Australian cricketer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Test match against India due to a left side injury. Uncapped pacers Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett have been called up to the squad, with an option to include Scot Boland. This injury marks Hazlewood’s first missed home Test against India.
- Country:
- Australia
In a significant blow to Australia's cricket team, pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the upcoming second Test against India due to a 'low grade left side' injury.
Cricket Australia made the announcement on Saturday, confirming Hazlewood's absence just days before the day-night match begins on December 6. This comes as a setback for Australia, which is already trailing 0-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series following a heavy defeat in the first Test.
The team has called up uncapped pacers Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett to the squad, while Scot Boland remains an option to replace Hazlewood. Despite his injury, Hazlewood will stay with the team to prepare for the remainder of the series.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kapil Dev Urges India: Play Fearlessly in Border-Gavaskar Trophy Clash
Ganguly On India's Chances in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Ganguly Defends Gambhir as Australia Looms in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Injury Setback: Shubman Gill Fractures Thumb Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Rohit Sharma to Miss First Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy; Bumrah Steps Up