Left Menu

Josh Hazlewood's Absence Sparks Change in Australian Test Squad

Australian cricketer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Test match against India due to a left side injury. Uncapped pacers Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett have been called up to the squad, with an option to include Scot Boland. This injury marks Hazlewood’s first missed home Test against India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 30-11-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 09:33 IST
Josh Hazlewood's Absence Sparks Change in Australian Test Squad
Josh Hazlewood
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a significant blow to Australia's cricket team, pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the upcoming second Test against India due to a 'low grade left side' injury.

Cricket Australia made the announcement on Saturday, confirming Hazlewood's absence just days before the day-night match begins on December 6. This comes as a setback for Australia, which is already trailing 0-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series following a heavy defeat in the first Test.

The team has called up uncapped pacers Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett to the squad, while Scot Boland remains an option to replace Hazlewood. Despite his injury, Hazlewood will stay with the team to prepare for the remainder of the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024