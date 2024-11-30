Australia Faces Major Blow as Hazlewood Misses Adelaide Test

Australia's cricket team received a setback ahead of the second Test in Adelaide as pace bowler Josh Hazlewood was ruled out with a side strain, according to ESPNcricinfo reports.

Scott Boland is anticipated to step into Hazlewood's shoes for the pivotal day-night Test match. Furthermore, Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett have been called up to the squad, awaiting their Test debuts. Cricket Australia has stated that Hazlewood will remain in Adelaide to recover.

India dominated the first Test in Nagpur, defeating Australia by 295 runs. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal led the Indian charge with a solid partnership, while Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten century. Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional eight-wicket haul earned him the 'Player of the Match' accolade.

(With inputs from agencies.)