Harmanpreet Singh's Headset on Reliving Golden Days of Indian Hockey

India's men's hockey captain, Harmanpreet Singh, is determined to achieve Olympic gold and World Cup success by 2026. Though he holds two Olympic bronze medals and a Junior World Cup title from 2016, Singh is eager to secure a senior World Cup medal for India, which has evaded them since 1975.

Singh underscores the importance of upcoming FIH Pro League matches, Asia Cup, and direct World Cup qualification. Acknowledged as one of the best defenders and drag-flickers, he continues refining his skills and fitness under the guidance of Indian women's team coach Harendra Singh.

With the revival of the Hockey India League (HIL) after seven years, Singh anticipates it will serve as a talent pool for the national team, offering young players exposure to top-level competition while providing financial incentives and motivation.

