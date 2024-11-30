Left Menu

Harmanpreet Singh's Headset on Reliving Golden Days of Indian Hockey

India's men's hockey captain, Harmanpreet Singh, aspires for Olympic gold and World Cup glory by 2026. Despite two Olympic bronze medals and a Junior World Cup victory, he seeks to reclaim the senior World Cup medal. The HIL revival and nurturing young talent underpin his vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 11:31 IST
Harmanpreet Singh's Headset on Reliving Golden Days of Indian Hockey
Harmanpreet Singh
  • Country:
  • India

India's men's hockey captain, Harmanpreet Singh, is determined to achieve Olympic gold and World Cup success by 2026. Though he holds two Olympic bronze medals and a Junior World Cup title from 2016, Singh is eager to secure a senior World Cup medal for India, which has evaded them since 1975.

Singh underscores the importance of upcoming FIH Pro League matches, Asia Cup, and direct World Cup qualification. Acknowledged as one of the best defenders and drag-flickers, he continues refining his skills and fitness under the guidance of Indian women's team coach Harendra Singh.

With the revival of the Hockey India League (HIL) after seven years, Singh anticipates it will serve as a talent pool for the national team, offering young players exposure to top-level competition while providing financial incentives and motivation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024