England Triumphs as Sam Ward's Brilliance Sinks India in FIH Pro League

The Indian men's hockey team suffered a close defeat against England, losing 2-3 in their latest FIH Pro League match. England's Sam Ward led his team to victory with an impressive brace, overshadowing India's scoring attempts.

India's goals came from Abhishek in the 18th minute and Sukhjeet Singh in the 39th minute. However, England's early lead via Jacob Payton, and subsequent goals by Ward, were enough to keep the hosts at bay. The Indian side dominated the second quarter but couldn't capitalize on their opportunities, often held back by defensive lapses.

Despite late pressure and multiple penalty corners, India couldn't find the equalizer. England's goalkeeper, James Mazerelo, was instrumental in maintaining his team's advantage with several crucial saves. The teams are set to face off again in a return leg, promising an exciting rematch.

(With inputs from agencies.)