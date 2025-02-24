Left Menu

England Triumphs as Sam Ward's Brilliance Sinks India in FIH Pro League

The Indian men's hockey team narrowly lost to England 2-3 in a FIH Pro League match. Despite efforts from Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh, England's Sam Ward's brace proved decisive. India showed dominance but struggled with defensive errors and unsuccessful penalty corners, with England's James Mazerelo standing strong in goal.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:50 IST
England Triumphs as Sam Ward's Brilliance Sinks India in FIH Pro League
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indian men's hockey team suffered a close defeat against England, losing 2-3 in their latest FIH Pro League match. England's Sam Ward led his team to victory with an impressive brace, overshadowing India's scoring attempts.

India's goals came from Abhishek in the 18th minute and Sukhjeet Singh in the 39th minute. However, England's early lead via Jacob Payton, and subsequent goals by Ward, were enough to keep the hosts at bay. The Indian side dominated the second quarter but couldn't capitalize on their opportunities, often held back by defensive lapses.

Despite late pressure and multiple penalty corners, India couldn't find the equalizer. England's goalkeeper, James Mazerelo, was instrumental in maintaining his team's advantage with several crucial saves. The teams are set to face off again in a return leg, promising an exciting rematch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

