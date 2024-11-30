Strategic Tweaks Await Australian Bowlers Against India's Batting Duo

Australia is preparing tactical changes in its bowling plans against India's formidable batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul for the upcoming day-night Test in Adelaide.

Scott Boland, poised to step in for the injured Josh Hazlewood, has emphasized the importance of a well-prepared strategy as the team seeks redemption following their defeat in Perth.

Boland acknowledges the resilience of his teammates, who are ready to tackle the Indian batting challenge with updated plans and a renewed sense of confidence.

