Left Menu

Strategic Tweaks Await Australian Bowlers Against India's Batting Duo

Following their defeat in Perth, Australia's bowling strategy will undergo minor adjustments against Indian batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul for the day-night Test in Adelaide. Scott Boland is set to replace the injured Josh Hazlewood and is confident in the team's revised plans to challenge the Indian line-up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canberra | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:49 IST
Strategic Tweaks Await Australian Bowlers Against India's Batting Duo
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia is preparing tactical changes in its bowling plans against India's formidable batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul for the upcoming day-night Test in Adelaide.

Scott Boland, poised to step in for the injured Josh Hazlewood, has emphasized the importance of a well-prepared strategy as the team seeks redemption following their defeat in Perth.

Boland acknowledges the resilience of his teammates, who are ready to tackle the Indian batting challenge with updated plans and a renewed sense of confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024