Strategic Tweaks Await Australian Bowlers Against India's Batting Duo
Following their defeat in Perth, Australia's bowling strategy will undergo minor adjustments against Indian batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul for the day-night Test in Adelaide. Scott Boland is set to replace the injured Josh Hazlewood and is confident in the team's revised plans to challenge the Indian line-up.
30-11-2024
Australia is preparing tactical changes in its bowling plans against India's formidable batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul for the upcoming day-night Test in Adelaide.
Scott Boland, poised to step in for the injured Josh Hazlewood, has emphasized the importance of a well-prepared strategy as the team seeks redemption following their defeat in Perth.
Boland acknowledges the resilience of his teammates, who are ready to tackle the Indian batting challenge with updated plans and a renewed sense of confidence.
