India's Emerging Stars Ready for ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024

Team India will participate in the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024 in Chengdu, led by emerging talent. As senior players opt out, the tournament offers a platform for young Indian players to showcase their skills against global teams like China and USA in a rigorous three-stage format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Team India is gearing up for the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2024, scheduled from December 1 to 8 in Chengdu, China. Leading the contingent are promising players Manush Shah, Manav Thakkar, and Poymantee Baisya, as seasoned champions Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal opt out of this prestigious event.

This year marks the second edition of the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup, with China, the reigning champions, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown. Sixteen countries will participate in a three-stage competition at the iconic Sichuan Gymnasium, aiming to win the coveted title.

In the initial stage, India faces a challenging lineup in Group 1 alongside top-seed China, Australia, and the USA. The teams will battle through mixed doubles and singles matches, with a thrilling format that carries over results and builds intensity as teams advance towards the semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

