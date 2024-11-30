Left Menu

Gaganjeet Bhullar Shines at International Series Qatar

India's Gaganjeet Bhullar secures a top position in the International Series Qatar with a strong performance, ending tied for third. American golfer Peter Uihlein leads the series, while Bhullar gains recognition among top international competitors in this high-stakes golfing event.

Updated: 30-11-2024 18:19 IST
India's Gaganjeet Bhullar demonstrated his golfing prowess at the International Series Qatar by posting a three-under 69 on Saturday, advancing to tied third place as the competition progressed into its final stages.

With his scores of 70, 68, and 69, Bhullar trails four shots behind the leading American, Peter Uihlein, who scored 66, 68, and 70. Zach Bauchou, also representing the United States, stands at second with 12-under, achieving rounds of 68, 68, and 70.

Anirban Lahiri and other Indian golfers showed varying performances, with Lahiri securing T-12 and some missing the cut. Uihlein aims for his second title with a one-shot lead over Bauchou after improving his performance at the final two holes at Doha Golf Club.

