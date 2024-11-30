Left Menu

Indian Junior Hockey Team Thrashes Chinese Taipei 16-0 in Asia Cup

The Indian Junior men's hockey team registered a dominant 16-0 win against Chinese Taipei in the Men's Junior Asia Cup. Dilraj Singh led the charge with four goals, supported by strong performances from other team members. The victory keeps India on top of the points table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 23:30 IST
Indian Junior Hockey Team Thrashes Chinese Taipei 16-0 in Asia Cup
India and Chinese Taipei players in action (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Junior men's hockey team showcased an impressive performance in the Men's Junior Asia Cup by securing a massive 16-0 win against Chinese Taipei in their Pool A match held in Muscat on Saturday. Dilraj Singh was the star of the match, scoring four remarkable goals, while goalkeepers Bikramjit Singh and Prince Deep Singh ensured a clean sheet for India.

Fresh off their 3-2 victory against Japan, India began with an aggressive offense which paid off early. In the 7th minute, the team seized a Penalty Corner that Yogember Rawat expertly converted, giving India an initial 1-0 advantage and setting the pace for the rest of the match.

The first quarter ended scoreless beyond Rawat's goal, but the second quarter saw India score four more goals, led by the prolific Dilraj Singh. With Sourabh Anand Kushwaha scoring twice, and Rosan Kujur adding another, India led 5-0 by halftime. The subsequent quarters solidified their dominance, scoring continuously and reinforcing their top standing in Pool A.

(With inputs from agencies.)

