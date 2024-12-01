Left Menu

Verstappen Takes Qatar Pole as McLaren Challenges Ferrarri

Max Verstappen secured his first pole in five months at the Qatar Grand Prix. McLaren outpaced Ferrari in the constructors' race, qualifying ahead. Verstappen's pole followed a change in car setup by Red Bull. Meanwhile, Ferrari's Sainz faced a penalty for an unsafe release during practice.

In a thrilling turn of events, Max Verstappen clinched his first pole position in five months at the Qatar Grand Prix, teetering the balance of the Formula One constructors' title race. Despite being under investigation for a near-miss with Mercedes's George Russell, Verstappen managed to set an impressive time of one minute 20.520 seconds, narrowly edging out Russell.

Meanwhile, McLaren continued its strong showing by qualifying ahead of Ferrari, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri securing the third and fourth spots respectively. This performance propelled McLaren 30 points clear in the race for the constructors' title, potentially setting the stage for a historic win if fortunes favor them in the coming races.

As Verstappen eyes victory, team boss Christian Horner praised the strategic adjustments made to the car setup. The adjustments seem to have paid off handsomely, marking a significant improvement in performance compared to Verstappen's eighth-place finish in the sprint race. Attention now turns to the main event where McLaren could end its 26-year wait for a constructors' title with a favorable result.

(With inputs from agencies.)

