Shin Jiyai Claims Second Australian Open Title in Dramatic Finish

South Korea's Shin Jiyai secured her second Australian Open title with a two-stroke victory over Ashleigh Buhai at Kingston Heath. Leading by seven shots, Shin faced late challenges but ultimately triumphed, marking her 65th professional win. Buhai's pursuit fell short, while Yang Hyo-jin finished third.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 10:43 IST
In a thrilling conclusion to the Australian Open at Kingston Heath, South Korean golfer Shin Jiyai emerged victorious with a two-stroke lead, despite facing late pressure from defending champion Ashleigh Buhai.

Shin, who previously led the game by seven shots, encountered some setbacks with late bogeys, allowing Buhai to close the gap. However, Buhai's attempt to force a playoff ended as her long birdie putt missed the mark, giving Shin the opportunity to secure victory with two putts from six feet, which she accomplished on her first try.

This win marks Shin's second Australian Open title and her 65th professional victory. Meanwhile, South Korean amateur Yang Hyo-jin delivered an impressive performance to secure third place, while Australia's hopes for a national winner were dashed once again.

