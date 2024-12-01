The Future of Australia's Dual Gender Golf Open: A Balancing Act

In a display of both excitement and contention, Australian Open champions Ryggs Johnston and Shin Jiyai celebrated their victories against mounting pressures surrounding the event's mixed gender format.

Introduced last year as a pandemic recovery measure, this format has its share of critics, who argue it dilutes each gender's national title. This sentiment resonated particularly strongly on Melbourne's iconic sandbelt course, known for its challenging conditions. The adaption to recent adverse weather received criticism from men's headliner Cameron Smith, who felt the course was softened unnecessarily.

Despite concerns, the format's impact on the women's game is notable. WPGA boss Karen Lunn sees it as an opportunity for the women's tour, fostering a wider fanbase that was previously limited. As 2025 approaches, the decision over the format's continuity and scheduling remains a crucial one for event organizers.

(With inputs from agencies.)