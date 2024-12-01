Left Menu

The Future of Australia's Dual Gender Golf Open: A Balancing Act

The Australian Open's mixed gender format, established in 2022, faces scrutiny as its future remains uncertain. While some players appreciate the inclusivity, others, including top golfers like Cameron Smith and Hannah Green, criticize the altered course conditions. Golf Australia's decision on scheduling and format for 2025 is pending.

In a display of both excitement and contention, Australian Open champions Ryggs Johnston and Shin Jiyai celebrated their victories against mounting pressures surrounding the event's mixed gender format.

Introduced last year as a pandemic recovery measure, this format has its share of critics, who argue it dilutes each gender's national title. This sentiment resonated particularly strongly on Melbourne's iconic sandbelt course, known for its challenging conditions. The adaption to recent adverse weather received criticism from men's headliner Cameron Smith, who felt the course was softened unnecessarily.

Despite concerns, the format's impact on the women's game is notable. WPGA boss Karen Lunn sees it as an opportunity for the women's tour, fostering a wider fanbase that was previously limited. As 2025 approaches, the decision over the format's continuity and scheduling remains a crucial one for event organizers.

