Intense Stalemate: Gukesh and Ding Battle to Draw in World Chess Championship

In a gripping standoff, Indian challenger D Gukesh held defending champion Ding Liren of China to a draw in the sixth game of the World Chess Championship. The match ended on equal terms on Sunday, keeping both players tied at 3 points each.

This marks the third consecutive draw in the series, with Liren having won the first game and Gukesh securing victory in the third. As the championship progresses towards its halfway mark, both players need 4.5 more points to clinch the title.

With eight games left in the 14-round contest, Liren seems more assured, despite initial doubts from top chess analysts worldwide. His strategic gameplay and composure were evident as he used the London system to navigate through the sixth game.

(With inputs from agencies.)