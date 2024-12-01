Left Menu

Intense Stalemate: Gukesh and Ding Battle to Draw in World Chess Championship

Indian challenger D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren ended in a draw in the sixth game of the World Chess Championship. The players are tied at 3 points each, needing 4.5 more to win the championship. Liren’s confidence appears to be growing despite early skepticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a gripping standoff, Indian challenger D Gukesh held defending champion Ding Liren of China to a draw in the sixth game of the World Chess Championship. The match ended on equal terms on Sunday, keeping both players tied at 3 points each.

This marks the third consecutive draw in the series, with Liren having won the first game and Gukesh securing victory in the third. As the championship progresses towards its halfway mark, both players need 4.5 more points to clinch the title.

With eight games left in the 14-round contest, Liren seems more assured, despite initial doubts from top chess analysts worldwide. His strategic gameplay and composure were evident as he used the London system to navigate through the sixth game.

