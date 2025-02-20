Hyderabad FC Holds Mumbai City FC in Thrilling Goalless Draw

In an intense match at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad FC endured a goalless draw against Mumbai City FC, as noted by the ISL's official website. The home team, known as the Yellow and Black, fought back the relentless attacks from the Islanders, displaying solid defensive resilience.

Although Mumbai City's Mehtab Singh almost scored with a header that hit the crossbar, Hyderabad's Alex Saji-led defense remained unbeaten throughout. Mumbai City also missed five clear chances, matching the highest wastefulness in a single game this ISL season.

Hyderabad created several opportunities, including Ramhlunchhunga's free-kick and chances for Joseph Sunny and Devendra Murgaonkar. However, the lack of precision in the final third saw both teams share the spoils. Following this draw, Hyderabad kept their third clean sheet of the season, ending a 15-game streak without one, while extending their undefeated run at home to five games.

Chembakath, speaking post-match as per the ISL website, praised the collective efforts, emphasizing the need for better offensive precision while acknowledging the challenging nature of the match against a formidable Mumbai City side.

The introduction of Edmilson Correia and Joseph Sunny in the second half brought energy to Hyderabad's attack, but the inability to capitalize on key moments persisted. Arshdeep Singh delivered an exceptional performance as the goalkeeper, with seven saves, enhancing Hyderabad's defensive pride.

