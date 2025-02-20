Left Menu

UP Budget 2025-26 Draws Flak from Opposition

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Congress's Rashid Alvi strongly attacked the Uttar Pradesh 2025-26 budget, criticizing the BJP's unmet manifesto promises and questioning short and long-term benefits. Both leaders highlighted discrepancies in budget allocations and accused the BJP of using events like Maha Kumbh for political purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:19 IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has taken a firm stance against the Uttar Pradesh Budget for 2025-26, accusing the BJP-led government of failing to fulfill its manifesto promises. This budget marks the second last of the current government's term, with Yadav claiming it lacks vision and shows no alignment to their pledges.

Specifically, Yadav highlighted unfulfilled commitments like free electricity for farmers and substantial funding for agro infrastructure, pointing out that promises to allocate Rs 25,000 crore for the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel agro mission and Rs 1,000 crore for the Bhamashah Scheme remain unaddressed across nine consecutive budgets.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi echoed these criticisms, questioning the immediate and future benefits of the budget. Alvi also challenged the government's intentions behind the Maha Kumbh arrangements, accusing them of exploiting the event for political gain, and called for solutions to the state's pressing issues, including debt and inadequate public amenities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

