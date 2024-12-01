Verstappen Triumphs in Tense Qatar Grand Prix Showdown

Max Verstappen clinched victory at the Qatar Grand Prix, marking his ninth victory of the season with Red Bull as he emerged triumphant in Sunday's high-stakes race.

With the constructors' rivalry between McLaren and Ferrari heading to a thrilling conclusion in Abu Dhabi, the stage is set for a nail-biting finale. Verstappen's win was determined amidst a series of crashes, safety car interferences, and pivotal steward decisions.

Red Bull's championship hopes were mathematically halted, as McLaren's lead shrank to 21 points. Despite a spirited drive and an iconic comeback to 10th place after a penalty, Lando Norris showcased competitive spirit. Attention now turns to the final showdown next weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)