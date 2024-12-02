Left Menu

Spurs Facing Critic's Crosshairs: Postecoglou's Perspective

Tottenham's manager, Ange Postecoglou, addresses criticism after a 1-1 draw against Fulham, highlighting missing key players like Solanke and Vicario. Despite drawing comparisons to the prior Manchester City victory, Postecoglou emphasizes the team's resilience amidst personnel challenges and assures their strong position in League and European contests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 05:08 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 05:08 IST
The manager of Tottenham Hotspur, Ange Postecoglou, confronted criticism aimed at his team following a 1-1 draw against Fulham. Despite their impressive 4-0 victory over Manchester City previously, Spurs struggled to clinch a win, failing to capitalize on an advantage over a 10-man Fulham team.

Postecoglou suggested that his team's challenges stem from the absence of pivotal players, including striker Dominic Solanke and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. He criticized those using their victory against City as a benchmark, arguing critics were seeking easy targets.

With Spurs currently ranked seventh in the league but only three points shy of the Champions League spots, Postecoglou remains optimistic about their position moving forward. He reassured that the team is in form and is maintaining focus on their progression in both League and European competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

