Liverpool Seizes Commanding Lead in Premier League Title Race

In a commanding display at the Premier League, Liverpool secured a significant 2-0 victory over Manchester City, positioning themselves as strong favorites for the title, according to former footballer Gary Neville.

Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo were instrumental in Liverpool's triumph, which now places them nine points ahead of second-place Arsenal. Despite expectations mounting, Neville advised caution, stating, "There's a long way to go." He emphasized the unpredictable nature of the league, highlighting that the true title race typically intensifies in April.

This crucial win was marked by a 12th-minute breakthrough from Salah and a securing penalty in the 78th minute, underscoring Liverpool's prowess and further distancing them from City by eleven points.

(With inputs from agencies.)