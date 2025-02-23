Left Menu

Erling Haaland's Absence Hits Manchester City

Erling Haaland missed Manchester City's game against Liverpool due to an injury, as he was unable to recover in time. Haaland, who has scored 27 goals this season, was also an unused substitute in the Champions League match against Real Madrid. Omar Marmoush replaced him in attack.

Updated: 23-02-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 21:45 IST
Erling Haaland's Absence Hits Manchester City
Erling Haaland
  United Kingdom
  • United Kingdom

Erling Haaland's absence was keenly felt as Manchester City lined up against Liverpool in Sunday's Premier League face-off. The prolific Norway international, who boasts 27 goals across competitions this season, couldn't recover from an injury in time.

Haaland was notably absent during the Champions League clash with Real Madrid, appearing as an unused substitute, following an injury setback in a match against Newcastle. City manager Pep Guardiola expressed uncertainty about Haaland's availability during a press conference on Friday.

In Haaland's place, January recruit Omar Marmoush was named in the starting lineup, hoping to fill the void left by the star player's recovery battle. Marmoush had previously started against Real Madrid in the 3-1 loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

