Clash of Titans: Saudi Clubs Vs Japanese Powerhouses in AFC Champions League

In the ongoing AFC Champions League, Saudi Arabian clubs, spearheaded by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Riyad Mahrez, and Aleksandar Mitrovic, are dominating the western zone. Meanwhile, the eastern zone sees Japanese clubs leading the pack with a strong comeback from Chinese teams.

Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, and Al-Nassr stand first, second, and third respectively in the western zone, already securing their spots in the tournament's pre-quarter-finals. The tournament's expansion from six to eight games per group stage has intensified pressure, echoing Europe's UEFA Champions League's format.

In East Asia, with domestic seasons concluded, teams face fewer demands. Chinese clubs are rebounding, holding top spots and keeping fans hopeful for the 2026 World Cup. Japanese clubs, like Vissel Kobe, are in prime positions, advancing towards the knockout stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)