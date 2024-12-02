Scottie Scheffler: The Unstoppable Force of Golf's Tumultuous Year

In a year marked by upheaval and triumph, Scottie Scheffler shone brightly in the world of professional golf, defying challenges both on and off the course.

Scheffler made history in 2024 by becoming the first player since Tiger Woods to claim seven or more victories in a PGA Tour season, solidifying his status as the top golfer in the world.

Despite facing unexpected legal issues, which resulted in a brief incarceration, Scheffler excelled at the Masters, Players Championship, and other notable tournaments, while the PGA Tour's merger negotiations with LIV Golf continued without resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)