Tragedy Strikes in Guinea: Soccer Stadium Stampede Claims Lives

A devastating stampede at a soccer stadium in southern Guinea has resulted in the deaths of 56 individuals and left several others injured, authorities confirmed. The tragic incident unfolded during a tournament final in Nzerekore, following fierce clashes between rival fans.

The government announced the launch of an investigation to determine accountability for the chaos that erupted. Local media reported that security forces deployed tear gas in an attempt to control the crowd after outrage over a disputed penalty. Reports indicate that many of the deceased and injured were children.

Videos from the scene depicted a chaotic escape, with people hurdling stadium fences to avoid danger. The incident has prompted calls for accountability amid political tensions, as Guinea remains under military rule following a coup in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)