Tragedy Strikes in Guinea: Soccer Stadium Stampede Claims Lives
A stampede at a soccer stadium in Nzerekore, Guinea, led to the deaths of 56 people following clashes between fans. The tragedy occurred during a local tournament final, sparking an investigation by authorities to identify those responsible. Security forces' use of tear gas is under scrutiny.
A devastating stampede at a soccer stadium in southern Guinea has resulted in the deaths of 56 individuals and left several others injured, authorities confirmed. The tragic incident unfolded during a tournament final in Nzerekore, following fierce clashes between rival fans.
The government announced the launch of an investigation to determine accountability for the chaos that erupted. Local media reported that security forces deployed tear gas in an attempt to control the crowd after outrage over a disputed penalty. Reports indicate that many of the deceased and injured were children.
Videos from the scene depicted a chaotic escape, with people hurdling stadium fences to avoid danger. The incident has prompted calls for accountability amid political tensions, as Guinea remains under military rule following a coup in 2021.
