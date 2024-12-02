Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Guinea: Soccer Stadium Stampede Claims Lives

A stampede at a soccer stadium in Nzerekore, Guinea, led to the deaths of 56 people following clashes between fans. The tragedy occurred during a local tournament final, sparking an investigation by authorities to identify those responsible. Security forces' use of tear gas is under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Conakry | Updated: 02-12-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 17:03 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Guinea: Soccer Stadium Stampede Claims Lives
Gaza soccer players Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Guinea

A devastating stampede at a soccer stadium in southern Guinea has resulted in the deaths of 56 individuals and left several others injured, authorities confirmed. The tragic incident unfolded during a tournament final in Nzerekore, following fierce clashes between rival fans.

The government announced the launch of an investigation to determine accountability for the chaos that erupted. Local media reported that security forces deployed tear gas in an attempt to control the crowd after outrage over a disputed penalty. Reports indicate that many of the deceased and injured were children.

Videos from the scene depicted a chaotic escape, with people hurdling stadium fences to avoid danger. The incident has prompted calls for accountability amid political tensions, as Guinea remains under military rule following a coup in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024