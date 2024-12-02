Left Menu

Ashwin's Uncertain Future in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Ravichandran Ashwin, renowned for his Test wickets, faces an uncertain future in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite his past achievements, current conditions and team strategies favor younger players like Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja for their batting credentials and adaptable playstyle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:49 IST
  • India

Ravichandran Ashwin, a cricket icon with 536 Test wickets, finds himself on uncertain ground as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy unfolds. The pitches have been favoring seam and bounce, leaving Ashwin's inclusion in the playing eleven unlikely unless conditions change significantly.

As selectors prioritize current form and team dynamics, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja are edging Ashwin out due to their recent performances and versatile batting skills in challenging environments. This shift in strategy reflects the management's focus on current team confidence, as emphasized by former selector Devang Gandhi.

Despite Ashwin's historical performance in SENA countries, including notable figures in Adelaide during 2021, his struggle for wickets and declining bowling statistics further complicate his situation. In contrast, Jadeja's consistent performance and reliable batting continue to favor his selection, leaving Ashwin in a precarious position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

