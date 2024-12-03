Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Guinea Soccer Game: Referee's Call Sparks Deadly Stampede

A soccer game in Nzerekore, Guinea, turned tragic when fans protested a referee's call, causing a deadly stampede that killed at least 56 people. Chaos ensued as security forces used tear gas, and the tragedy exposed governmental control and instability under military leader Mamadi Doumbouya.

Conakry | Updated: 03-12-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 00:11 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Guinea Soccer Game: Referee's Call Sparks Deadly Stampede
A soccer match in Nzerekore, Guinea, escalated into a deadly disaster after a contentious referee decision led to fan unrest and panic among thousands of spectators. Over 56 people died in the stampede, as frantic fans attempted to flee the stadium amid chaos and confusion.

Local reports indicate that security forces resorted to tear gas during the melee, leading to further chaos. Many victims were trampled near stadium exits in a desperate bid to escape. The incident highlights broader national political tensions, with Guinea's government under control by military leader Mamadi Doumbouya.

The tragedy has ignited criticism of Doumbouya, who overthrew President Alpha Conde in 2021 and faces growing opposition accusations of harboring political ambitions in conflict with the country's transition charter. The event underscores underlying instability in Guinea and raises questions about the country's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

