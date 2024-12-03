Left Menu

Marcel Hirscher's Dramatic Return Cut Short

Marcel Hirscher, a notable alpine skier, has ended his comeback season due to an ACL tear. The 35-year-old, who returned to compete for the Netherlands, sustained the injury during training. Despite his successful career, this setback has halted his skiing journey, leaving future plans uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:14 IST
Alpine skiing star Marcel Hirscher's return to the slopes has been abruptly ended by an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his left knee. The injury occurred during training at the Reiteralm, as confirmed by his team on Tuesday.

This setback has drawn a premature close to the 35-year-old's comeback season. Hirscher, who ended a five-year retirement to race for the Netherlands at the World Cup opener in Soelden, Austria, expressed disappointment in a statement.

Despite the abrupt halt to his season, Hirscher thanked his team and supporters, acknowledging the difficulties of facing an ACL injury firsthand. The Austrian skiing legend remains in hospital and has a storied career with numerous championships under his belt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

