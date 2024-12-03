Marcel Hirscher's Dramatic Return Cut Short

Alpine skiing star Marcel Hirscher's return to the slopes has been abruptly ended by an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his left knee. The injury occurred during training at the Reiteralm, as confirmed by his team on Tuesday.

This setback has drawn a premature close to the 35-year-old's comeback season. Hirscher, who ended a five-year retirement to race for the Netherlands at the World Cup opener in Soelden, Austria, expressed disappointment in a statement.

Despite the abrupt halt to his season, Hirscher thanked his team and supporters, acknowledging the difficulties of facing an ACL injury firsthand. The Austrian skiing legend remains in hospital and has a storied career with numerous championships under his belt.

(With inputs from agencies.)