India Stays Unbeaten, Enters Asia Cup Hockey Final
India continued their unbeaten streak in the men's junior Asia Cup hockey tournament, defeating Malaysia 3-1 to advance to the final. Goals by Dilraj Singh, Rohit, and Sharda Nand Tiwari secured the win. India will face Pakistan in the final, following Pakistan's victory over Japan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:16 IST
Defending champions India have maintained their winning streak, advancing to the final of the men's junior Asia Cup hockey tournament by defeating Malaysia 3-1 on Tuesday.
Showing consistent form, India's goals came from Dilraj Singh, Rohit, and Sharda Nand Tiwari, while Azimuddin Kamaruddin scored the sole goal for Malaysia via a penalty stroke.
India will now face their arch-rivals Pakistan in a highly anticipated final match on Wednesday.
