Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar Honours Legendary Coach with Emotional Tribute

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to his childhood coach, Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar, by unveiling a memorial at Shivaji Park. The event was attended by notable figures, including Raj Thackeray and Vinod Kambli. Achrekar was celebrated for his selfless dedication to guiding young cricketers like Tendulkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 23:04 IST
Sachin Tendulkar Honours Legendary Coach with Emotional Tribute
Sachin Tendulkar during the event (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt ceremony, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar commemorated his esteemed childhood coach, Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar, by unveiling a memorial at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park on Tuesday. The occasion was graced by prominent personalities such as MNS chief Raj Thackeray, former cricketer Vinod Kambli, and other cricketing greats.

A poignant moment was captured in a video shared by Shivaji Park Gymkhana, showing Tendulkar greeting his close friend Kambli. Both were notably coached by Achrekar, who was known for his selfless dedication to nurturing young talent.

Achekar's daughter, Vishakha Dalvi, spoke of her father's commitment to mentoring, noting his 'saint-like' character. Known for shaping promising cricketers, Achrekar received numerous accolades, remaining a humble figure devoted to the sport.

Tendulkar's illustrious career, marked by a record 34,357 runs in international cricket, owes much to the foundational training he received. He holds numerous records, including being the first to score a double century in ODIs and contributing to India's victory in the 2011 World Cup.

Despite not winning an ICC Champions Trophy, Tendulkar's impressive statistics in both World Cup and Champions Trophy campaigns underscore his enduring legacy in cricket's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024