Sachin Tendulkar Honours Legendary Coach with Emotional Tribute

In a heartfelt ceremony, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar commemorated his esteemed childhood coach, Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar, by unveiling a memorial at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park on Tuesday. The occasion was graced by prominent personalities such as MNS chief Raj Thackeray, former cricketer Vinod Kambli, and other cricketing greats.

A poignant moment was captured in a video shared by Shivaji Park Gymkhana, showing Tendulkar greeting his close friend Kambli. Both were notably coached by Achrekar, who was known for his selfless dedication to nurturing young talent.

Achekar's daughter, Vishakha Dalvi, spoke of her father's commitment to mentoring, noting his 'saint-like' character. Known for shaping promising cricketers, Achrekar received numerous accolades, remaining a humble figure devoted to the sport.

Tendulkar's illustrious career, marked by a record 34,357 runs in international cricket, owes much to the foundational training he received. He holds numerous records, including being the first to score a double century in ODIs and contributing to India's victory in the 2011 World Cup.

Despite not winning an ICC Champions Trophy, Tendulkar's impressive statistics in both World Cup and Champions Trophy campaigns underscore his enduring legacy in cricket's history.

