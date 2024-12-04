Sri Lanka Aims for Comeback After Crushing Defeat by South Africa

Batting coach Thilina Kandamby has dismissed concerns over Sri Lanka's morale following their crushing 233-run defeat to South Africa in the opening Test of the series. He emphasizes that Sri Lanka has the experience to bounce back, citing past comebacks as evidence of their resilience.

Kandamby notes that the squad isn't letting past losses affect them, drawing on their history of turning around difficult situations. Team management is actively working to maintain players' confidence. He recalls a similar situation in England where Sri Lanka recovered from a poor start to secure a win.

The coach advises against excessive aggression in the upcoming match, focusing instead on strategies like weathering the new ball. Despite losing the first Test, Sri Lanka remains determined to perform better in the second Test in Gqeberha, starting December 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)