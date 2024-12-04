Adelaide Oval's Grass Strategy: Spin and Pace to Co-star in Second India vs. Australia Test
The head curator at Adelaide Oval is preparing a balanced pitch with 6mm grass to ensure both spin and pace play significant roles in the second Test between India and Australia. Spin traditionally has an impact in Adelaide, and the aim is for entertaining cricket under lights. Potential thunderstorms may affect play conditions.
- Country:
- Australia
The Adelaide Oval's chief curator, Damian Hough, is set to curate a pitch with a 6mm grass cover to maintain a balance between spin and pace in the upcoming second Test between India and Australia. The pitch aims to support different game facets, ensuring an engaging contest.
Spin has always played a crucial role in Adelaide, with the curator emphasizing the importance of selecting frontline spinners. The grass covering is specifically designed to assist spinners to achieve bounce and grip. The quicks are expected to get some assistance, particularly under the lights during the night session.
Forecasts predict potential thunderstorms on the opening day, which could disrupt play. However, Hough is optimistic about favorable conditions throughout the remainder of the Test. The game marks India's first pink-ball Test in Australia since being bowled out for 36 in 2020, a performance Hough attributes to skillful bowling rather than pitch issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli's Toughest Test: Redemption in Australia?
US Stands Firm: No Support for Violent Crackdowns in Bangladesh Protests
India's Transition: Challenges and Opportunities in Test Cricket
DTC Protests Escalate Amid Political Shake-Up: Workers Demand 'Equal Pay-Equal Work'
New Zealanders Unite in Historic Protest for Maori Rights