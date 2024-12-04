Left Menu

Jay Shah Takes Helm as ICC Chair, Promises Bold Cricket Initiatives

Jay Shah steps in as the new ICC Chair, replacing Greg Barclay. With strong backing from former Australian players, Shah's leadership is expected to bring renewed focus on Test cricket and women's sports, building on his successful BCCI tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:32 IST
Jay Shah (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Jay Shah officially became the Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on December 1, following Greg Barclay, who had served since November 2020. Shah, noted for his accomplished stint with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), was unanimously elected as ICC Chair in August. Barclay's decision to not seek another term made way for Shah's ascendancy.

Former Australian cricketers conveyed their support and anticipation for Shah's leadership during ESPN's Around the Wicket. Lisa Sthalekar, a key personality in Australian women's cricket, voiced her hopes, noting Shah's success with media deals and World Cups during his BCCI tenure. She expressed confidence that Shah would bolster initiatives like the potential Test fund to enhance Test cricket and ensure player support, as he had previously demonstrated a knack for commercializing women's sport through the Women's Premier League.

Aaron Finch, former Australian captain, commended Shah's achievements and his adept handling of Indian cricket's complexities. On Around the Wicket, Finch remarked that Shah's efforts with the BCCI left Indian cricket robust, incrementally navigating its intricate political and expansive first-class landscape. Shah publicly acknowledged Barclay's contributions and vowed to continue building on the ICC's recent progress, with his unopposed election indicating substantial confidence in his strategic vision for international cricket's future.

