Left Menu

FC Goa Triumphs 2-0 over Hyderabad FC in Manolo Marquez's 100th ISL Game

FC Goa celebrated their coach Manolo Marquez's milestone 100th Indian Super League game with a 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC. Goals by Udanta Singh and Iker Guarrotxena secured the victory. Despite Hyderabad's attempts, Goa's strong performance ensured their fourth consecutive triumph in the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:20 IST
FC Goa Triumphs 2-0 over Hyderabad FC in Manolo Marquez's 100th ISL Game
  • Country:
  • India

FC Goa marked a significant milestone for their head coach, Manolo Marquez, with a commanding 2-0 victory over Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League on Wednesday.

The Gaurs demonstrated superior gameplay with first-half goals from Udanta Singh and Iker Guarrotxena, driving them to a fourth straight win.

Hyderabad FC struggled to create opportunities in the second half, with FC Goa's defense proving unyielding, securing a fitting tribute for Marquez's 100th match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024