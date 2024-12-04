FC Goa Triumphs 2-0 over Hyderabad FC in Manolo Marquez's 100th ISL Game

FC Goa marked a significant milestone for their head coach, Manolo Marquez, with a commanding 2-0 victory over Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League on Wednesday.

The Gaurs demonstrated superior gameplay with first-half goals from Udanta Singh and Iker Guarrotxena, driving them to a fourth straight win.

Hyderabad FC struggled to create opportunities in the second half, with FC Goa's defense proving unyielding, securing a fitting tribute for Marquez's 100th match.

