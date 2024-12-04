FC Goa Triumphs 2-0 over Hyderabad FC in Manolo Marquez's 100th ISL Game
FC Goa celebrated their coach Manolo Marquez's milestone 100th Indian Super League game with a 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC. Goals by Udanta Singh and Iker Guarrotxena secured the victory. Despite Hyderabad's attempts, Goa's strong performance ensured their fourth consecutive triumph in the league.
FC Goa marked a significant milestone for their head coach, Manolo Marquez, with a commanding 2-0 victory over Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League on Wednesday.
The Gaurs demonstrated superior gameplay with first-half goals from Udanta Singh and Iker Guarrotxena, driving them to a fourth straight win.
Hyderabad FC struggled to create opportunities in the second half, with FC Goa's defense proving unyielding, securing a fitting tribute for Marquez's 100th match.
