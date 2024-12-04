Thrilling Comeback: UP Yoddhas Edge Past Telugu Titans in PKL 11 Rollercoaster

Match 91 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 witnessed a thrilling duel between the Telugu Titans and UP Yoddhas at the Balewadi Sports Complex. Despite trailing at halftime, the UP Yoddhas mounted a stunning comeback to clinch the victory at 36-33. Gagan Gowda, with an impressive 15-point contribution, was instrumental in turning the tide for the Yoddhas.

Initially, the Telugu Titans dominated, securing a 6-point lead after an 'all-out' on UP Yoddhas by the 8th minute. The Titans' early defensive prowess and strategic raids by Vijay Malik and Ashish Narwal established a 17-10 halftime advantage. Faced with this deficit, the Yoddhas faced a daunting task as they struggled to breach the Titans' defense.

Fueled by determination, the Yoddhas surged in the second half with Gagan Gowda's quick raids. They executed a crucial 'all-out' on the Titans, seizing the lead as momentum shifted. The Telugu Titans, despite Manjeet's impressive six-point raid, couldn't regain control. Ultimately, the Yoddhas held firm, and their strategic gameplay in the final moments secured them a hard-fought victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)