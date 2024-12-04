Thrilling Comeback: UP Yoddhas Edge Past Telugu Titans in PKL 11 Rollercoaster
In a nail-biting PKL 11 match, UP Yoddhas overcame a halftime deficit to defeat Telugu Titans 36-33. Gagan Gowda's impactful performance with 15 points spearheaded the comeback. Despite Telugu Titans' early stronghold, including a 6-point lead, Yoddhas rallied back in an electrifying finish.
- Country:
- India
Match 91 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 witnessed a thrilling duel between the Telugu Titans and UP Yoddhas at the Balewadi Sports Complex. Despite trailing at halftime, the UP Yoddhas mounted a stunning comeback to clinch the victory at 36-33. Gagan Gowda, with an impressive 15-point contribution, was instrumental in turning the tide for the Yoddhas.
Initially, the Telugu Titans dominated, securing a 6-point lead after an 'all-out' on UP Yoddhas by the 8th minute. The Titans' early defensive prowess and strategic raids by Vijay Malik and Ashish Narwal established a 17-10 halftime advantage. Faced with this deficit, the Yoddhas faced a daunting task as they struggled to breach the Titans' defense.
Fueled by determination, the Yoddhas surged in the second half with Gagan Gowda's quick raids. They executed a crucial 'all-out' on the Titans, seizing the lead as momentum shifted. The Telugu Titans, despite Manjeet's impressive six-point raid, couldn't regain control. Ultimately, the Yoddhas held firm, and their strategic gameplay in the final moments secured them a hard-fought victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)