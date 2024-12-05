Valentin Altenburg to Lead Vedanta Kalinga Lancers in Hockey India League

Valentin Altenburg, who coached Germany to Olympic bronze in 2016, has been appointed the head coach of the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers for the upcoming Hockey India League.

Altenburg, a respected figure in international hockey with over a decade of experience, is the youngest senior men's coach in Germany. He guided the national team to silver at the European Championships in 2019 and 2021, and a bronze in 2023.

Expressing enthusiasm about his new role, Altenburg said he admires Indian hockey and is eager to contribute to the team's success. The team, comprising both young and experienced players, looks to benefit from his Olympic experience as they prepare for their opening match against UP Rudras on December 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)