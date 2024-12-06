ISSO National Games 2025: JBCN International School athletes shine during highly-competitive event

International Schools Sports Organization (ISSO) National Games 2024-25 saw some exciting action across variety of sports like Swimming, Gymnastics, Taekwondo, U14 Boys Cricket, High Jump, Long Jump, Hurdles & Shot Put, Relay Race, etc, with several players from JBCN International School shining. A total of 270 schools participated in this event held from September-November, reflecting the extensive engagement and competitive spirit fostered by ISSO. Additionally, four learner-athletes from JBCN International School had been selected to represent India at the International School Sport Federation (ISF) Gymnasiade 2024 in Bahrain, scheduled from October 23 to 31.

The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) continues to redefine sports excellence for the international curriculum schools scattered across the Indian subcontinent. One of its central affiliates, ISSO offers young athletes opportunities to compete on national and global platforms, through affiliation with the International Schools Sports Federation (ISF) and the School Games Federation of India (SGFI). At the World School Games, held under the aegis of the World Olympic organisation, the Indian contingent of 170 athletes and officials made a mark among participants from 80-plus countries and nearly 10,000 competitors. The Indian team, brought home an impressive medal tally, including a gold in archery, five medals in taekwondo (silver and bronze), and a bronze in karate.

On this occasion Kunal Dalal, Managing Director, JBCN Education said, "We are beaming with pride for our learners who showcased exceptional spirit at the ISSO Games. It is not just about winning, but the tireless dedication, resilience, and teamwork demonstrated by every learner, parent, and faculty member. Congratulations to each participant - your efforts make us proud!" "ISSO celebrates a remarkable year with unprecedented growth and achievements," said Jagdeep Singh, Strategic Collaboration Director, ISSO India.

"We are thrilled with this milestone year, demonstrating our commitment to empowering young athletes. Our focus remains on making sports an enriching experience and a seamless process for all. ISSO's vision for the future: Cultivating a vibrant sports ecosystem, fostering talent, and inspiring a generation of champions," he added. (ANI)

