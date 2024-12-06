Chennaiyin FC look to break Kolkata jinx

Chennaiyin FC will look to end their two-match wineless run when they lock horns with East Bengal FC in their Indian Super League match here on Saturday. Both teams will aim to strengthen their campaigns in this crucial match.

East Bengal FC, sitting at the bottom of the table with four points from eight games, recently ended a seven-game winless run this season with a 1-0 victory over NorthEast United FC. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC are ninth in the standings, having earned 12 points from 10 games. They will look to end their two-game losing streak and revive their fortunes with the support of their home crowd standing staunchly behind them.

Chennaiyin FC have lost their last two ISL games against Kolkata-based sides by identical 0-1 scorelines -- against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on November 30 and Mohammedan SC on September 26. The last time they endured a longer losing streak against teams from Kolkata was a three-game run against ATK between October 2018 and October 2019. The Marina Machans have remained scoreless in their last two matches, replicating a slump they last faced from December 2023-February 2024 when they went three consecutive games without finding the net. Their decorated frontline will have to function in cohesion to discover immediate answers to these looming issues.

East Bengal FC have registered back-to-back clean sheets for the first time this season, showcasing their defensive stability. Their last victory, by a 1-0 margin, underlines their recent knack for grinding out results. The Red & Gold Brigade will be keen to keep hold of that momentum moving forward and further amplify their points in the standings.

Anwar Ali has been a standout performer, registering 8+ clearances in three matches this season, the joint-most by any player alongside Stephen Eze and Alex Saji.

