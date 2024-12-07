UPDATE 1-Cricket-England dominate in Wellington after Atkinson hat-trick

Gus Atkinson took a hat-trick as England ran roughshod over New Zealand on the second day of the second test in Wellington on Saturday to reach tea at Basin Reserve on 215 for three with an already imposing lead of 370 runs.

Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett both fell in the 90s just before the break but their 187-run stand for the second wicket had already driven home England's advantage after New Zealand were dismissed for 125 in the first hour of the day. Harry Brook, seeking his third century of the series, will resume on three not out for the final session alongside Joe Root, who was unbeaten on 10.

Atkinson (4-31) and Brydon Carse (4-46) earlier lit up the morning with some fine seam bowling to put England, who won the first test by eight wickets, firmly on course for a first series triumph in New Zealand since 2008. The home side had started the day in a hole with 86-5 on the board in reply to England's 280 and Carse quickly made their situation worse by sending back Tom Blundell for 16 and, two balls later, nighwatchman Will O'Rourke for a duck.

Atkinson took over from the other end to mop up the tail in three deliveries, first removing Nathan Smith for 14 when the all-rounder tried to leave a ball but played-on. On the next ball, Matt Henry was beaten by a fizzing bouncer which he diverted to Duckett at gully for a golden duck and Tim Southee came out only to be trapped lbw from the first delivery he faced.

It was the 47th hat-trick in 147 years of test cricket, the first since 2021, and the first by an England bowler since spinner Moeen Ali achieved the feat against South Africa at the Oval in 2017. After the cheap loss of opener Zak Crawley, Duckett and Bethell showed the scoring intent that has typified England's approach under their New Zealander coach Brendon McCullum.

Bethell showed why the selectors took the chance on him for this series with some fine shot-making and was approaching his maiden first class hundred in his second test when he was caught behind off a thick edge for 96. Veteran quick Southee returned four overs later to also ruin Duckett's day, bowling the 30-year-old for 92 off the bottom of his bat.

