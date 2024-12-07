PSG falters at Auxerre while Canada''s Jonathan David hits double as Lille beat Brest

Paris Saint-Germain failed to score in Ligue 1 for the first time this season as the reigning champion was denied by outstanding goalkeeping from Auxerre's Donovan Léon in a 0-0 draw. Léon's string of superb saves thwarted PSG's attacking stars.

After a fairly even first 45 minutes, PSG camped in the Auxerre half but could not find a way past León, who made memorable stops from Gonçalo Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Kang-In Lee, Désiré Nonka-Maho and Randal Kolo Muani. Vitinha saw one curling shot come back off the bar.

PSG had 25 shots to Auxerre's six and 15 corners to Auxerre's three but the home side still could have stolen all three points, as PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had to make a smart stop from Hamed Traorè.

PSG remained eight points clear on top of Ligue 1. Auxerre was eighth.

DAVID SCORES BRACE FOR LILLE Canadian striker Jonathan David scored two and made another as Lille brushed past Brest 3-1 to extend its unbeaten run to 10 games in Ligue 1.

The last time Lille lost to Brest at home was in 1989 and that long run never looked likely to fall as David turned in a man-of-the-match performance at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

He put Lille ahead from the penalty spot after nine minutes and he got away from his marker and crossed for Hákon Haraladsson to clip home a second just before halftime.

Ludovic Ajorque got one back for Brest early in the second half but David restored Lille's two-goal cushion when he pounced on a loose ball to slide home his team's third.

David's goals took his season total to 17 in 23 games. They were his 10th and 11th in the league and lift him to the top of the Ligue 1 goal-scoring chart.

Marseille was second ahead of Lille and Monaco on goal difference.

