Dane Paterson's Stellar Over Shakes Up Sri Lanka at St George's Park

In a riveting turn of events at St George's Park, seamer Dane Paterson snagged three wickets in a single over, providing a crucial breakthrough for South Africa against Sri Lanka. As both teams strive for a must-win, Sri Lanka landed at 318 for eight in their first innings, still 40 runs behind South Africa's total on the third day of the second test.

South Africa's initially lackluster fielding saw them miss vital catches, but they capitalized on the new ball, spearheaded by Paterson during his sixth test appearance. Sri Lanka, resuming at 242 for three, briefly resisted before Angelo Mathews was nabbed for 44. Marco Jansen's dual strikes helped reel in the Sri Lankan squad.

Paterson's entry into the attack dismantled Sri Lanka's lineup, dismissing captain Dhananjaya de Silva and two others within five deliveries. Bolstered by a remarkable catch by Jansen at gully, Paterson's efforts culminated in personal best figures of 4-66, intensifying the race for a spot in next year's World Test Championship final at Lord's.

(With inputs from agencies.)