Titas Sadhu Reflects on ODI Debut and India's Performance

India's Titas Sadhu, who made her one-day international debut against Australia in Brisbane, spoke candidly about her team's performance following their defeat in the first ODI after being bowled out for a mere 100 runs. Sadhu remarked, "We could have showed more patience in both batting and bowling, focusing on the right areas. I'm confident we will perform better in the next match," she stated, ahead of the second ODI scheduled for Sunday in Brisbane.

Sadhu emphasized the importance of not overburdening matches with pressure but rather using them for learning. "We've played and it didn't turn out well. It's okay. We need to step back, assess what could have been improved. We've had some great cricket this year and we'll keep building on that," Sadhu expressed.

On team discussions post-match, Sadhu highlighted the team's collective mindset, saying, "We've agreed that one match doesn't define a team as good or bad. We'll stick to the processes we've set and aim to put on our best performance," she stated.

Sadhu also shared her excitement over her ODI debut. "It felt amazing after waiting so long since my T20 debut, even if the match didn't go as planned. I'm confident we'll come back stronger," she noted.

Discussing the conditions in Brisbane, Sadhu acknowledged their difficulty but expressed faith in the team's adaptability. "It's different from what we're used to but we'll adjust better in the next game and maximize our efforts. The aim is always team performance, and I'll give my utmost to help us win," she asserted.

Despite a modest debut with two runs and no wickets, conceding 27 runs in 4.2 overs, Sadhu remains optimistic. She is intent on contributing significantly as her team looks to recover in forthcoming matches, following Australia's chase of 101 in just 16.2 overs. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)