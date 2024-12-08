Left Menu

Australia Triumphs Over India in Thrilling Women's ODI Clash

In a gripping women's ODI match, Australia defeated India by scoring an impressive 371 runs with Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry leading the charge. India, despite a valiant effort by Richa Ghosh, fell short at 249 runs. Annabel Sutherland's bowling was pivotal in curbing India's chase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 08-12-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 13:17 IST
In an electrifying second women's ODI, Australia showcased exemplary batting skills, amassing a commanding 371 runs against India on Sunday. Georgia Voll's stunning 101 and Ellyse Perry's 105 were the highlights of a strong performance by the Australian side.

The Indian team, with a spirited attempt led by Richa Ghosh's 54-run knock, could not withstand the Australian bowling attack. Annabel Sutherland's four wickets proved crucial, as India was bowled out for 249 in 44.5 overs.

This match, marked by powerful performances and strategic gameplay, further solidifies Australia's dominance in women's cricket, while India looks to regroup and strategize for their next encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

