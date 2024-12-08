Australia Triumphs Over India in Thrilling Women's ODI Clash

In an electrifying second women's ODI, Australia showcased exemplary batting skills, amassing a commanding 371 runs against India on Sunday. Georgia Voll's stunning 101 and Ellyse Perry's 105 were the highlights of a strong performance by the Australian side.

The Indian team, with a spirited attempt led by Richa Ghosh's 54-run knock, could not withstand the Australian bowling attack. Annabel Sutherland's four wickets proved crucial, as India was bowled out for 249 in 44.5 overs.

This match, marked by powerful performances and strategic gameplay, further solidifies Australia's dominance in women's cricket, while India looks to regroup and strategize for their next encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)