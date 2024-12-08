Left Menu

Haryana Dominates Senior National Wrestling Championships 2024 with Stellar Women's Performance

Haryana seized the spotlight at the Senior National Wrestling Championships 2024, clinching seven golds in the women's category. Radhika shone in the 68kg division, while Jyoti, Meenakshi, and others contributed to the state's commanding 235-point finish. Radhika aims for gold at the 2026 Asian Games.

Haryana's Radhika won Gold in 68kg (Photo: WFI media). Image Credit: ANI
Haryana emerged as the dominant force at the Senior National Wrestling Championships 2024, claiming seven gold medals in the women's category on the concluding day at Bengaluru's Koramangala Indoor Stadium. This success followed their previous triumph in the men's freestyle division, culminating in a total of eight out of ten available golds and a commanding 235-point tally.

Among the standout performers was Radhika in the 68kg category, a silver medalist at the Asian Wrestling Championships. After a bye in the initial round, she secured victories against Madhya Pradesh's Anjali Karos and Himachal Pradesh's Sonika Kumar. In the finals, she showcased her skill by defeating Delhi's Srishti to clinch gold.

Radhika expressed her satisfaction with the victory, citing her confidence entering the competition. She looks forward to competing in the 2026 Asian Games, aiming for gold despite facing challenges in previous games. Meanwhile, Jyoti, Meenakshi, Tapasya, Anjali, Manisha, and Priya also contributed to Haryana's gold haul. The event was hosted by the Karnataka Wrestling Association under Bellippady Gunaranjan Shetty's leadership and saw top performances from various Indian athletes.

