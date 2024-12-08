Left Menu

Lando Norris Secures Historic Formula One Championship for McLaren

Lando Norris clinched McLaren's first Formula One constructors' title since 1998 by winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. McLaren outdid Ferrari with 666 points. Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen's clash added drama. Lewis Hamilton finished his Mercedes stint with a fourth-place finish, heading to Ferrari next season.

08-12-2024
Lando Norris Secures Historic Formula One Championship for McLaren
Lando Norris

In a thrilling climax to the Formula One season, Lando Norris secured a historic constructors' championship for McLaren at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. This marked McLaren's first title since 1998, achieved after an early collision between Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen that dramatically impacted the race.

Norris expressed his gratitude to the team, emphasizing a special year and looking forward to the next season. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton concluded his career at Mercedes, overtaking teammate George Russell on the final lap to finish fourth. Hamilton is set to join Ferrari alongside Charles Leclerc.

The race was laden with penalties and dramatic moments, particularly for Max Verstappen, who finished sixth due to a penalty. McLaren amassed 666 points, overcoming Ferrari's efforts. The event was a testament to McLaren's prowess and strategy, as well as the sport's intense rivalries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

