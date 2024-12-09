Ashu Malik Stars as Dabang Delhi KC Clinches Thrilling Victory Against Puneri Paltan

Ashu Malik continued his stellar form for Dabang Delhi KC as they triumphed 30-26 over Puneri Paltan in Match 102 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 at Balewadi Stadium on Monday. Malik, scoring 13 points, achieved his 14th Super 10 of the season, propelling Delhi to fourth place on the leaderboard.

The match began with both teams evenly matched, but Malik's prowess gave Delhi an early advantage. Despite Puneri Paltan's strong defense, Malik's efforts, including a crucial Super Raid in the second half, kept Delhi ahead. The game's intensity led it into Do-Or-Die raids, with Ashu Malik's decisive moves keeping the pressure on the opposition.

In the final moments, with the scores level at 21-21, Ashu Malik's strategic plays and a late All-Out benefited Delhi, who secured a narrow victory. Joginder Narwal's coaching guided Dabang Delhi KC to a hard-fought win, cementing their place as formidable contenders in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)